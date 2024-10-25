CBIC destroys Rs 460 crore worth of drugs, foreign cigarettes, contraband

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said its various wings have destroyed drugs, foreign cigarettes and contraband worth Rs 460 crore as part of 'Special Campaign 4.0'.

Advertisment

In continuation of fight against illegal importation of contraband goods, Delhi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate jointly destroyed a total of around 49 lakh cigarettes of foreign origin, around 73 kgs of NDPS drugs including heroin, cocaine, ganja, charas and so on, gutkha/pan masala and e-cigarettes.

Value of destroyed e-cigarettes and contraband is approximately Rs 460 crores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

These goods were seized by the Customs department for violation of Customs Act, NDPS Act and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, it said.

Advertisment

The destruction process was carried out on October 25 in a safe and non-hazardous manner at a waste management facility at Delhi in presence of Harbinder Kaur Prasad, Commissioner of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate and Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerate, it said. PTI DP NB NB