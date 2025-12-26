CBN seizes over 6.5 lakh tablets of regulated drugs from UP's Bijnor

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Continuing its crackdown on illicit trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances, the Central Bureau of Narcotics has seized over 6.5 lakh tablets and injections of regulated drugs from Bijnor district, officials said on Friday.

The seizure was made on Thursday by the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) units from Bareilly and New Delhi, acting on specific intelligence inputs, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Narcotics (Lucknow Zone) Praveen Bali said the consignment comprised large quantities of psychotropic tablets, including alprazolam, chlordiazepoxide, tramadol and tapentadol, along with injections of pentazocine and tramadol.

The seizure includes over 6.5 lakh tablets of these drugs, he said.

These substances are regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act due to their potential for abuse and illegal diversion.

The officer said a case has been lodged under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized drugs, the intended supply chain and the persons involved in the illegal trade.

The CBN said such coordinated operations are part of its sustained efforts to curb the misuse and trafficking of controlled pharmaceutical drugs across the country. PTI KIS PRK PRK