CBSE announces final datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams from Feb 17

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026, officials announced on Thursday.
While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026, according to the final datesheet.
The CBSE had announced a tentative datesheet last month. The final datesheet has certain changes including adding an extra day for class 10 exams.
"A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes. The dates of entrance examinations meant for the students of class 12 have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examination much before entrance exams.
"This will help the students in better time management for both the Board and entrance examinations," said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
While for class 10, dates for subjects like Data Science, French, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Retail, Security and Automotive have been altered, for class 12 subjects including Business Studies, Business Administration, Psychology, and Accountancy have also been changed from the schedule listed in tentative datesheet.