CBSE asks parents to remain vigilant against fake claims about board exam paper leaks

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday asked parents and students to remain vigilant against false social media claims about class 10 and 12 board exam paper leaks.

Officials said the board is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information.

"It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, 'X' (formerly twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers," a senior board official said.

"These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents. The CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information," the official added.

Class 10 and 12 board exams began on Saturday and will end on April 4.

"The Board is working closely with law-enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's unfair means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Parents are requested to advise their children not to engage with or believe in unverified information, as it disrupts the examination process. All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools, should rely only on official communications from the CBSE available on the website and verified public channels for accurate updates," the official added.