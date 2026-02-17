New Delhi (PTI):The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad, officials said.

Class 10 students appeared for the Mathematics exam on Tuesday while Class 12 examination was scheduled for four subjects -- Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (Hindi) and Shorthand (English).

"The Mathematics examinations, both Standard and Basic, were conducted smoothly and the students were well-prepared. However, an apparent difference was observed in students' perception and performance in the two levels of the paper. The Mathematics (Standard) was a balanced paper and even well-structured," said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

"It comprehensively covered all prescribed topics, ensuring a fair division of weightage across the syllabus. The paper wasn't lengthy and students were able to complete the paper within the stipulated time. In toto, the paper was considered manageable and student-friendly," she added.

While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance.

"As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said.

"The CBSE, therefore, strongly urges parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not be misled by unverified news and rumours or fake news. Believing in, engaging with or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage," the official added.

On Wednesday, Class 10 students will appear for the Home Science exam and Class 12 students will write the Physical Education test.