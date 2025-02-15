CBSE class 10, 12 board exams begin; students share mixed reactions

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) CBSE Class X and XII board examinations began on Saturday, with students expressing mixed emotions, from initial nervousness to relief after taking the exams.

Raghav Goyal, a student from DPS Vasant Kunj, said, "We had solved sample papers and studied NCERT for preparation. Initially, I was nervous, but the exam went well, though it was quite lengthy." said Goyal.

CBSE's Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told PTI Videos, "Today marked the beginning of the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations for 2025, with students sitting for their English and entrepreneurship papers." He said the exams were conducted smoothly across the country in a conducive environment.

"For class 10, the exams took place at over 7,780 centres, with approximately 23,86,000 students appearing. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams were held at 995 centres, with nearly 23,000 students participating," Bhardwaj added.

Some students raised minor concerns about the exam format.

A class 10 student from Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Sadar Patel Nagar said, "My exam went well, but I have some doubts about the word limits. For the questions asked, what I wrote seemed sufficient, but I couldn't meet the required word count." He also added, "One question was out of the syllabus, but since we had an option to choose, it was fine." Several parents were seen waiting for their children outside the exam centres.

Yuti, another student, said, "The papers were easy if you had practised old sample papers. There were some changes in the analytical and writing sections, but overall, it was quite similar to the 2024 paper." Similarly, Rakshita from Kerala School, RK Puram, said, "It's my first time appearing for the boards, but the exam wasn't tough. The invigilators were quite friendly." Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi extended her best wishes to students appearing for the exams.

"As the CBSE Board Exams for Class X and XII begin today, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all students. This marks a significant milestone in your academic journey.

"I encourage you to approach it with confidence, determination, and a positive mindset. Believe in yourself, trust your preparation, and remember that exams are just a stepping-stone toward a bright future," she added.