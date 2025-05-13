CBSE class 10, 12 results: Girls outshine boys, dip in number of students with over 90% score

New Delhi: Girls continued to outshine boys in CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12, while the number of candidates scoring above 90 per cent in both classes recorded a dip, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The pass percentage in both classes witnessed a marginal increase.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for the two classes were announced on Monday.

In class 12, 88.39 per cent of candidates cleared the exam, a marginal rise from last year's 87.98 per cent. The pass percentage in class 10 stood at 93.66, marginally up from last year's 93.60 per cent.

Girls edged past boys in class 12 by a margin of 5.94 percentage points, while the margin in class 10 pass percentage stood at 2.37.

Transgenders' pass percentage was 100 in class 12 as against previous year's 50. In class 10, the pass percentage of transgenders was 95 against last year's 91.30. The board, however, did not divulge the number of transgender candidates who appeared for the exam in both classes.

CBSE officials attributed the rise in pass percentage to an increase in the number of competency-based questions this year.

"In 2025, CBSE introduced 50 pc competency-based questions in the examinations. To help the students for better preparation of the examinations, CBSE had taken various measures including early release of the datesheet, sample papers and model questions. All efforts have yielded results in the form of improving the results," Bhardwaj said.

In class 12, a total of 1,11,544 candidates scored above 90 per cent marks, while 24,867 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent in class 12.

Among the students who scored above 90 per cent, 290 were children with special needs (CSWN). Fifty-five students from this category scored above 95 per cent.

In class 10, over 1.99 lakh candidates scored above 90 per cent marks, while 45,516 candidates scored above 95 per cent. Last year, 47,000 students scored above 95 per cent and over 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent marks in class 10.

Among the students who scored above 90 per cent in class 10, 411 were CSWN. Sixty-six students from this category scored above 95 per cent.

The CBSE has announced that there will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition." Officials said the board has also scrapped awarding first, second, and third divisions based on scores.

"According to the earlier decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE has not published the merit list. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," Bhardwaj said.

The 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12 began on February 15, and concluded in 33 and 49 days.

More than 1.41 lakh candidates have been placed in the supplementary category or compartment in class 10, while the figure for class 12 is more than 1.29 lakh. The number is marginally up for both the classes.

In class 10, Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions recorded the highest pass percentage, 99.79, while Guwahati region the lowest, 84.14.

In class 12, Vijayawada region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60, followed by Trivandrum, 99.32 per cent. Prayagraj region reported the lowest pass percentage at 79.53.

In both the classes, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students on the results and said one exam cannot define them and their strengths go far beyond the marksheet.

"Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await," he said in a post on X.

Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the students, asking them to cherish the fruits of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in July.

Bhardwaj said class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects.

The official said, "Three categories of students will be eligible to appear in the supplementary examinations -- Class 10 students who were unable to pass two subjects and Class 12 students unable to pass one subject and were placed in compartment category." "....students who were declared pass by replacing sixth or seventh subject; and classes 10 and 12 students who were declared pass but wish to improve their performance in two and one subject respectively," Bhardwaj added.