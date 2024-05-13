CBSE class 10 results: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya tops institute-wise pass rate

New Delhi: The CBSE on Monday declared the results for the Class 10 board exam where Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) topped in the institute-wise category with an overall pass percentage of 99.09% each, followed by private and government aided schools.

JNV tops CBSE Class 10 institute-wise results

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) achieved exceptional results, both recording a pass percentage of 99.09%.

Independent Schools also performed well, with a pass percentage of 94.54%.

Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) achieved a pass percentage of 94.40%.

Government Schools and Government-Aided Schools had pass percentages of 86.72% and 83.95%, respectively.

The CBSE declared the results for the Class 10 exam with 93.60 per cent students clearing the test.

Girls outshine boys by 2.04 percentage points, officials said and added that 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.

More than 47,000 students have scored above 95 per cent marks and more than 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent, they said.

The officials said that more than 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.