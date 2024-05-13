CBSE Class 12 results 2024: Trivandrum region leads with 99.91%

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 results have been announced. An overall pass percentage of 87.98% has been registered this year, with girls surpassing boys.

Trivandrum is once again the best-performing region in the CBSE Class 12 result with a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent. On the other hand, Prayagraj is at the bottom.

The board has informed that 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 board exam, of whom 1621224 appeared and 1426420 have passed the exam.

Where to check CBSE class 12 results 2024

Students can promptly check their results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Additionally, they can access their results via the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG app.

Students will be able to check the CBSE results using roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Step by step guide to check CBSE Class12 results

Open the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Go to Class 12 result, as required.

Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Login and check your marks.

The CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Last year, the board conducted Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21 and Class 12 exams from February 14 to April 5 and the results for both classes were declared on May 12.