National

CBSE class 12 results declared, 24,000 candidates bag above 95% marks

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in Amritsar, Monday, May 13, 2024

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared Class XII results.

This year, 88.39 per cent of candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in the compartment.

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Results CBSE cbse 12th result CBSE board exams CBSE board exam results CBSE Board Results CBSE Class 12 CBSE class 12 exam cbse result CBSE results Check CBSE results CBSE results announced class 12 cbse result class 12 cbse results