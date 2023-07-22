CBSE communique to schools on Indian languages important reform: Nadda

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday lauded the CBSE communication to schools for using Indian languages as an optional medium of instruction as a major step towards making education more holistic and inclusive.

Advertisment

This is an important reform, he said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of education in the mother tongue, Nadda noted.

"It is scientifically proven that cognitive learning in the initial years, is the fastest in the native language," he tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its schools to consider using Indian languages as an optional medium of instruction to make multilingual education a reality.

Noting that the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) have taken measures to introduce education in multiple languages under the National Education Policy, 2020, the board asked its schools to use available resources and collaborate with each other to make the best out of multilingual education. PTI KR CK