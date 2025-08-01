CBSE conducts surprise inspection at 15 schools to check dummy enrolments

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at 15 schools in seven states and Union Territories to check any violation of norms including enrolment of dummy or non-attending students, according to officials.

"The CBSE has conducted a series of surprise inspections in 15 schools across Delhi, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. There were 15 teams, consisting of an officer of the Board and a principal of a school affiliated with the Board, deployed for conducting the inspections.

"All of the inspections were executed in a synchronised manner at the same time in a short window to ensure that the surprise element remains intact so as to get accurate information about working and operations of the schools, which were inspected on their respective dates of inspection," a senior board official said.

The official explained that the primary objective of the surprise inspections was to probe, scout out and ascertain whether the schools were functioning in compliance with the Board's norms as per the bylaws of the Board and are not enrolling non-attending students while maintaining the academic and physical infrastructure in the school.

"Further, necessary action shall be taken after considering the reports of the inspection committee. CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations," the official added.

Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer to take admission in dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.

Aspirants also choose dummy schools to take advantage of state-specific quotas for admissions to medical and engineering colleges. For example, candidates who complete their senior secondary education in Delhi become eligible for the Delhi state quota in medical and engineering colleges, giving them an additional incentive to enrol in dummy schools in the capital.