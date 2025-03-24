CBSE curriculum to be implemented till Class XII by 2028: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra school education minister Dada bhuse on Monday said the CBSE curriculum will be implemented in the state till Class XII by 2028.

Making a statement in both houses of the state legislature, Bhuse said the new curriculum will come into force for standard one from 2025 and cover all the classes till 12th in 2028.

"In 2026, standards 2, 3, 4 and 6th will be covered, while 2027 will cover standards 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th. In 2028, 8th, 10th and 12th will be covered," Bhuse said.

The work on producing Class I text books as per the new curriculum is in progress and Balbharti has been entrusted with the task of making necessary changes in the curriculum of the state education board, he added.

"The new curriculum will focus on continuous and comprehensive evaluation and not just the final examinations. It will help development of soft skills of the students and the will help to disseminate quality education. The CBSE curriculum will help students to prepare better for competitive examinations," he said.

The statement was made after the decision was criticised. The minister, however, justified the decision saying the new text books by BalBharati will be giving practical knowledge to the students with focus on technology. PTI MR BNM