CBSE exam delayed at Ranchi centre due to 'shortage' of question papers

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI)The CBSE board examination at a Ranchi centre was delayed by an hour from its scheduled start time due to an alleged "shortage of question papers," according to some parents.

However, the centre head said that the delay was caused by technical issues, which were resolved by the CBSE in time, and additional time was provided to the students.

About 500 students are registered to sit for the exams at the centre.

The examinations for Classes 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began in Jharkhand on Saturday. More than 31,000 students from Ranchi and Khunti zones are enrolled to take the exams, an official said.

The Class 10 exams commenced with the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers on Saturday. The exams were scheduled to begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm.

A parent claimed, "The exam couldn't start on time due to a shortage of question papers for some students at the centre." The centre head, who did not wish to be quoted, said that the delay was due to technical issues.

"The issue was quickly resolved by the CBSE, and the examination proceeded smoothly with additional time given to students," he added.

Despite repeated efforts, the CBSE co-ordinator and principal of Sarla Birla School Paramjeet Kaur could not be reached for her comment. PTI SAN NN