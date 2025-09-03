CBSE, Narcotics Control Bureau join hands for creating drug-free environment in schools

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to strengthen cooperation in creating drug-free school environment and raising awareness against substance abuse, according to officials.

An MoU was signed here in this regard paving way for joint initiatives, including quarterly awareness programmes, capacity-building workshops for teachers and counsellors, digital learning modules, community outreach, and counselling support for students and their families.

A pilot program will be launched in 100 CBSE schools, which will further extend outreach through a hub-and-spoke model.

Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB, highlighted the crucial role of educational institutions in combating the menace of drugs and reaffirmed NCB’s support in conducting awareness campaigns, workshops, and counselling programs.

"Schools must provide students with a safe and supportive environment, in addition to academics," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

He explained that timely intervention and government programs like Tele-MANAS, which is expanding access to mental healthcare across India, can be instrumental in this effort.

The event concluded with an interactive question-answer session, allowing school leaders and counsellors to engage with experts, voice concerns, and explore practical solutions for effective drug prevention initiatives at the school level.

The CBSE-NCB collaboration aims to ensure a safe, healthy, and empowering educational environment that discourages substance abuse and promotes positive choices among students, the officials said. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK