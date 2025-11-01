CBSE releases School Academic Performance Report Card for promoting data-driven academic planning

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the School Academic Performance Report Card for all CBSE-affiliated schools for the academic session 2024–25, according to officials.

The initiative taken for the first time by the Board is aimed at promoting data-driven reflection and evidence-based academic planning in schools.

The School Academic Performance Report Card provides a comprehensive analysis of the school’s performance in Classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

"The report benchmarks the school’s academic outcomes against state-level and overall CBSE board school averages across subjects, helping schools identify relative strengths and improvement areas. It also highlights performance trends among male and female students, enabling schools to take informed steps toward ensuring gender equity in learning outcomes," said CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta.

"Beyond academics, the report also captures school-level participation and achievements in sports and games, benchmarked against performance at the cluster and zonal levels," he added.

Gupta explained that through this initiative, CBSE aims to empower schools with actionable insights to foster continuous improvement and enhance student learning outcomes.

"Schools are encouraged to review their report cards carefully, identify focus areas, and integrate the findings into their school's annual pedagogical plans. Principals will be able to access their respective report cards through the CBSE school login portal using their credentials," he said.