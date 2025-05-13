CBSE results: 95% students clear class 10,12 board in Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced class 10 and 12 board exam results, with 95 per cent of the students in Delhi clearing the exam.

The overall pass percentage in Delhi for class 12 stood at 95.18.

East Delhi recorded a success rate of 95.6 per cent, while West Delhi 95.7 per cent, according to a CBSE notification.

A total of 96.71 per cent of girls cleared the class 12 exam, compared to 93.76 per cent of boys, it stated.

For class 10, Delhi's overall pass percentage was 95.14.

West Delhi reported a pass percentage of 95.24, while East Delhi followed closely at 95.07, it said.

Girls' pass percentage for class 10 exam was 95.71 and boys' 93.98.