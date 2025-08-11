CBSE to develop 'Bharatiya Ganit Parampara' monograph focused on India's contribution in maths

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will develop a comprehensive monograph "Bharatiya Ganit Parampara" to document India's contributions in the field of mathematics, officials said.

The "authoritative monograph", envisioned to be of 150-175 pages, will document key mathematical discoveries and innovations from ancient, medieval, and modern India, they said.

The proposal was approved in the recent governing body meeting of the board. "The National Education Policy emphasises the integration of India's knowledge traditions in the curriculum and the development of culturally rooted and globally relevant learning materials. CBSE proposes to develop an authoritative monograph highlighting India's contributions to the field of mathematics," a senior board official said.

"The monograph will be developed through an academic partner or agency selected through an open process, and will later be made available both digitally and in print for schools, students and teachers," the official said.

According to the official, it will also explore the application of Indian mathematics in fields such as astronomy and architecture. "The document will also include translated original Sanskrit shlokas and source references to authenticate the material," the official said.

The monograph will document key personalities, schools of thought, and texts such as the Sulba Sutras, Aryabhatiya, Brahmasphutasiddhanta, Lilavati, and contributions from the Kerala School of Mathematics.

It will also include translated original Sanskrit shlokas and source references to authenticate the material, besides covering applications of Indian mathematics in astronomy, architecture, commerce and education and featuring biographical notes, timelines, and illustrated examples for learner engagement.

"CBSE will form an expert advisory committee comprising historians of mathematics, Sanskrit scholars, mathematics educators, and academicians to guide the structure and content.

"Funds will be utilised from the Academic Unit's allocated budget for curriculum research and resource development or through specific approval from the competent authority," the official added. PTI GJS GJS NSD NSD