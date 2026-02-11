CBSE to implement 'on screen marking' for class 12 board exams from 2026

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement on-screen marking (OSM) for evaluation of Class 12 answer books from this year, according to officials.

However, evaluation of class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before, they said.

"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The official explained the move will improve coordination and reduce manual intervention, besides eliminating totalling errors.

"The option for digital marking is not only environmentally sustainable but will ensure faster evaluation with wider teacher participation. Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties.

"Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required, and there will be a reduced manpower requirement for verification. There will be an opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation, ensuring involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally," he said.

Schools have been asked to ensure that computer labs with certain system specifications, a reliable internet connection, and an uninterrupted power supply are available for evaluation.

"Schools have been asked to update data on teachers teaching these classes on an online portal. Non-compliance with the board's directions will be treated as an attempt to vitiate the evaluation process, and the school's results will not be declared," Bhardwaj said.

CBSE conducts class 10 and class 12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.