CBSE urges Class 10, 12 exam students not to get misled by rumours about question paper leaks

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The CBSE has "strongly" urged students and all concerned stakeholders not to get misled by rumours about question paper leaks in the Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exams beginning on Tuesday.

Over 46 lakh students from India and abroad are set to appear in the Board exams, according to officials.

While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

Class 10 students will appear for the Mathematics exam on Tuesday while Class 12 examination is scheduled for four subjects -- Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (Hindi) and Shorthand (English).

"As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

"The CBSE, therefore, strongly urges parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not be misled by unverified news and rumours or fake news. Believing in, engaging with or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage," the official added.

The Board has directed students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance.

"As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10.00 am. Keeping in view the important national and international summits, high-level meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country," the official said.

"Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach the examination centre well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE," he added.