CCB Inspector found hanging from tree near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) An inspector posted with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police was found dead on Monday in a deserted area of Bidadi, which lies in the outskirts of the city, police said.

Inspector Thimmegowda, who was in his 50s, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the city, they said.

He was working with the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB recently, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, no note was found from him, a police official said.

"No visible injury marks were found on his body. We don't know the exact reason which led him to take this extreme step. Only after we receive the post-mortem report, we can ascertain the exact cause of death. We are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.

The incident comes three days after death of 34-year-old police sub-inspector Parashuram in Yadgir. PTI AMP ANE