CCB raids illegal hookah bar disguised as café in Mangaluru mall

Mangaluru, May 25 (PTI) An illegal hookah bar disguised as a café inside the parking area of Mak Mall in Kankanady was raided by the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, officials said.

The raid was conducted on Saturday evening.

According to a press release on Sunday, the establishment—operating as 'Black Moon Resto Café'—had obtained a trade licence from the Mangaluru City Corporation to run a cafeteria for 2023-24 but was allegedly operating a hookah bar in violation of legal norms.

Three individuals—Siddiq alias MFC Siddiq, Abdul Nasir, and Safwan—have been booked.

Police also seized hookah equipment and tobacco products during the raid.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused were luring youth and earning illicit profits by flouting regulations and promoting substance abuse.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Naik and led by Inspector Rafiq K M. The team included Sub-Inspector Sudeep M V, Sharana Bhandari, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujan Shetty, Sub-Inspector Manohar Prasad, and personnel from the CCB and Mangaluru East Police Station.