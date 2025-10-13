CCRAS begins 2-day discussion on ayurvedic research, administrative planning in Lucknow

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences under the Ayush Ministry began a two-day planning and review meeting -- CCRAS Manthan, 2025, on Monday to strengthen research and administrative planning.

The meeting has been organised at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) in Lucknow.

The event focuses on a comprehensive performance review, strategic planning, and alignment of research activities for the financial year 2026-27, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting brings together Heads of all CCRAS Institutes, along with programme and nodal officers from the headquarters, to deliberate on key research and administrative areas.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, emphasised the importance of strengthening inter-institutional collaborations and integrating multidisciplinary approaches to accelerate scientific progress in Ayurveda.

He urged researchers to focus on translational research that bridges traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific validation to enhance the credibility and global reach of this system of medicine.

Discussions during Manthan 2025 will encompass diverse domains, including clinical research, drug development, pharmacology, public health, medicinal plant research, literary and fundamental research, extramural research, and human resource development, among others.

The deliberations aim to strengthen coordination, streamline processes, and ensure effective planning to advance the council's research mandate, the statement said. PTI PLB NSD NSD