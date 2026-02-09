CCRC should function as health hub for public awareness: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a comprehensive cancer care and research facility at Kalamassery, and said such centres should function as health hubs to raise public awareness.

The CM said that phase one of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) has been completed at Rs 449 crore, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

He noted that several major projects, including the CCRC, were completed with KIIFB's support.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vijayan said that while Kerala has much to be proud of in its health sector, a rise in communicable, zoonotic, and lifestyle diseases is emerging as a new challenge.

Stressing that health prevention begins at the individual level, he added that most cancer cases can be prevented through lifestyle modifications, and that the state’s cancer control strategy focuses on curbing the rise of the disease.

Vijayan said conventional budget allocations were insufficient to meet development needs, prompting the state to constitute KIIFB in 2016 as an alternative funding source.

He added that KIIFB enabled the implementation of Aardram projects in the health sector, contributed Rs 5,600 crore to national highway development, and has so far approved 1,190 projects worth Rs 90,562 crore.

Aardram, a state government mission, aims to provide comprehensive health services.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George presided over the function, while Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeev, MLAs, and others attended the event.