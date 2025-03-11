CCRH, Kolkata-based Adamas University ink MoU for research collaboration in homoeopathy

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy and Kolkata-based Adamas University have inked a memorandum of understanding to foster academic and research collaborations in homoeopathy.

The agreement was formally signed on March 1 by Dr Subhash Kaushik, the director General of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), and Professor Suranjan Das, the vice-chancellor of Adamas University, said the Ayush Ministry in a statement.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in interdisciplinary research, paving the way for scientific advancements in homoeopathy through knowledge exchange and collaborative initiatives, it said.

It reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to furthering innovation and evidence-based research in alternative medicine, the statement said, adding the partnership is expected to strengthen academic ties, facilitate joint research projects and contribute to the broader acceptance and integration of homoeopathy in mainstream healthcare.

CCRH is an apex research organisation in the field of homoeopathy under the aegis of the Ayush Ministry. It collaborates with national and international institutes of excellence to conduct various research activities.