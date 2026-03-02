CCS reviews West Asia situation, directs steps to assist stranded Indians

New Delhi (PTI): The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

The CCS, which met last evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

An official statement said the CCS met to review the evolving situation in West Asia, and was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 18 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

"It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.

The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic, and commercial activities.

"The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

The CCS meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.