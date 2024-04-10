CCTV cameras, drones to keep vigil during Sarhul, Eid in Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) CCTV cameras, drones, and personnel equipped with video cameras have been deployed to monitor two major festivals — Sarhul and Eid-al-Fitr — in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, an official said on Wednesday.

Sarhul, an important tribal festival in the state, along with Eid-al-Fitr, will be celebrated across Jharkhand on Thursday.

Acting on the directive of Ranchi's deputy commissioner (DC), Rahul Sinha, a team from the administration and municipal corporation conducted assessments of various areas to ensure preparedness for the festivals.

Rajeshwar Nath Alok, Ranchi's additional district magistrate (law and order), said elaborate security measures have been put in place by the district administration to ensure the peaceful passage of both festivals.

Alok mentioned the deployment of sufficient security personnel and magistrates at strategic points throughout the city, along with the installation of CCTV cameras in key locations and the use of drones and personnel with video cameras to monitor any antisocial activities.

To assess readiness at different Sarna sthals (tribal religious sites), the team visited Siram Toli, Sarna Toli, and the Hatma-based Sarna Sthal.

Various Sarna Samitis urged the administration to ensure provisions for lighting, water supply, and mobile toilets.

Additionally, the ADM emphasised the importance of adhering to noise pollution regulations and outlined an alternative traffic plan for Thursday to minimise inconvenience for the public.

Saurabh Prasad, the additional administrator of Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), mentioned the implementation of special cleanliness drives in Sarna Sthals and mosques across the city. PTI SAN SAN MNB