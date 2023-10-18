CCTV cameras, emergency door-opening mechanism: RAPIDX trains safety features

Ghaziabad, Oct 18 (PTI) CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator are among the safety features in trains that will ply on the soon-to-open Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

A media preview of the RAPIDX trains was held on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

The under-construction Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

These trains are equipped with several safety features besides passenger amenities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, and a mobile and laptop charging outlet at every seat.

Every coach has about six CCTV cameras, a senior official said, adding, the safety of passengers is a priority on this corridor.

Other features in coaches include an emergency door-opening mechanism, a button -- Passenger Emergency Communication Units -- to talk to a train operator in case of a health emergency or other kind of emergency, and fire extinguishers.

In case of a need to open a door in an emergency, the first step is to "break the transparent cover carefully and then rotate the knob, then the door will partially open, and the next step is to open the door with hands," another official said.

However, this mechanism is only supposed to be operated by a train attendant onboard a RAPIDX train, officials said.

A train attendant will be present in a premium coach of a train, but he or she can roam around in other coaches as well. These attendants can be approached in case of an emergency, they said.

For enhanced safety, every RRTS station is equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs). These PSDs are integrated with RRTS train doors and the signalling system.

Commuters can use the direct 'Help Call Point' at the concourse or platform level to get in touch with station authorities in the event of an emergency. Passengers can also avail emergency support via the RAPIDX Connect mobile application, officials said.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on October 20, and passenger operations will begin from October 21. PTI COR/KND RHL