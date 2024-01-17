CCTV cameras installed around TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s house post HC order

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) CCTV cameras have reportedly been installed around the house of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, an accused in an alleged ration distribution scam, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The cameras have been put in place at the gates and other areas of his house at Sandeshkhali, which is a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border.

The court had on Tuesday asked the state to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed immediately around the house of Sheikh. A lookout notice has also been issued against him by the ED.

“We are doing everything possible to track the accused,” a police officer said on Wednesday.

Sheikh's brother told reporters he came to know about the installation of CCTV cameras when police “approached him for help” about power connection to run the devices. "I have also installed such cameras in my home for security reasons," his brother, who lives close by, said.

On January 5, three Enforcement Department (ED) officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of Sheikh, when they tried to raid his residence at North 24 Parganas district.

The ED has said the probe into the money trail in the alleged ration distribution scam in which it has arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, has led the central agency to Sheikh. PTI BSM RBT