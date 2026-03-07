CCTV cameras installed in 524 ZP schools in Thane district

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) In a bid to enhance the safety of students, the administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has installed CCTV systems in 524 Zilla Parishad schools, and the process would be completed at the remaining 805 by April, an official said on Saturday.

The initiative was being implemented under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav to create a safer and more transparent environment in Zilla Parishad schools across the district, Education Officer (Primary) Balasaheb Rakshe.

"The work of installing CCTV systems in Zilla Parishad schools is being carried out on priority, keeping the safety of students in mind. As many as 524 schools have been covered in the first phase, and the remaining installations are being expedited," he said.

Rakshe said the District Planning Committee has also approved additional installations for the 2025-26 financial year.

"Work is underway in 329 schools in Murbad, and all CCTV systems there will become operational by the end of March. Similarly, installation is in progress in 457 schools in Shahapur, and these will be operational by the end of April," he added.

The CCTV network will help monitor activities on school premises, prevent untoward incidents and ensure a safer environment for students, the official said. PTI COR ARU