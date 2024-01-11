CCTV cameras installed to check poaching of migratory birds in J-K's Wular lake

Bandipora (J-K), Jan 11 (PTI) Authorities have taken the help of technology to check the poaching of migratory birds in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the peak winter months when more than a million avian visitors arrive here.

The Wular lake, India's largest and Asia's second largest fresh-water lake, is spread over a total area of around 200 square km and is spread over two north Kashmir districts - Baramulla and Bandipora.

The lake provides 60 per cent of the valley’s fish produce and is home to millions of local and migratory bird species.

However, owing to poaching, with an increased threat in recent years, and encroachment, the lake saw a decreasing footfall of the avian visitors over the last few years.

The authorities, including the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), launched a campaign against poachers over the last few years, arresting many of them and seizing arms, including punt guns.

However, to keep 24-hour surveillance around the lake, especially in the areas where the migratory population resides, the authorities have installed CCTV cameras at strategic places around the lake, along with taking some other counter measures to restore the lake to its "pristine glory", officials said.

“CCTV cameras have been installed along the lake in Suderkote and Baniyar areas. The cameras are high-definition and are controlled by mobile phones,” coordinator, WUCMA, Irfan Rasool Wani, told PTI.

Wani said taking advantage of the technology was the need of the hour as the staff cannot monitor every area round-the-clock.

“Wular is an open area and so the cameras are the best surveillance device. We can monitor it round-the-clock using our mobile devices. Their movement can be controlled with mobile phones. The cameras are interactive as well and we can send a message through them to the other end,” he said.

He said the cameras have acted as a deterrent as there has been no incident of poaching or movement of poachers in these areas since their installation.

The officer added that more cameras are being installed this month to effectively cover 10 square km area of the lake.

He said the department is also conducting a drone survey in the area, especially for boundary encroachment. “We are also monitoring the boundary of the lake for encroachment or damage,” he said.

There is a scope for eco-tourism in the area as well and steps are being taken to develop it so that the Wular-dependent community, which consists of 30 villages, gets opportunities to earn livelihood which would also help in checking poaching, Wani said.

Showkat Maqbool, a forest guard of the WUCMA, said the CCTV cameras were an added protection for the winged guests.

“Thousands of birds have arrived here this year as well. The installation of CCTV cameras has added to their safety. We can even keep surveillance in the area even from our homes now,” Maqbool said.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, a local, said the CCTV cameras have not only helped in protecting the birds, but have also increased the footfall of avian visitors this year.

The Wular lake is known for water chestnuts and lotus stems and is the lifeline of the 30 villages surrounding it. It was designated as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention in 1990. PTI COR SSB MNK SSB MNK MNK