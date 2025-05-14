CCTV cameras, scrutiny of staff, counselling to students: Maharashtra issues guidelines to schools

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued a set of guidelines mandating schools to install CCTV cameras with at least one month of data backup, report offences against students to the police, scrutinise its staff and conduct random alcohol tests on drivers of school vehicles, among others.

Providing counselling to students facing mental pressure or harassment and sensitising pre-primary and primary students about good touch and bad touch are also part of these guidelines.

These directions are included in the Government Resolution (GR) issued on May 13 by the state school education department, aimed at strengthening the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

These guidelines aim to improve security at schools against the backdrop of sexual assault of two kindergarten students in the toilet of a school in Badlapur town of Thane district in August last year. There were allegations that the school administration and the police did not take timely action in the matter.

Akshay Shinde a sanitation worker at the school was arrested for the sexual assault on August. He was shot dead inside a police van while being taken to Kalyan from Taloja prison for a probe in another case.

The GR defines every person under 18 years of age as a minor and mandates school authorities to report any suspected offences to the local police station or the special juvenile police unit.

The order mandates all schools to install CCTV cameras with at least one month of data backup on the premises. Non-compliance could lead to action, such as withholding of government grants and cancellation of school registration, the GR warns.

School authorities are instructed to scrutinise its staff and may seek character certificates issued by the police from candidates. Preferably, women teachers should be appointed for students in pre-primary to Class VI, said the order.

Where school transport is used, random alcohol tests must be conducted on drivers and supporting staff. A woman staff member is also required to be present in each school bus, the order said.

Stressing the need for child safety and awareness, the GR directs schools to educate students and teachers on the Chirag application developed by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Chirag application is a tool for reporting and accessing information related to child rights.

According to the GR, schools must display the 1098 child helpline number prominently and inform parents via SMS if their children remain absent. Institutions are also required to provide counselling services to students facing mental pressure or harassment and to sensitise pre-primary and primary students about "good touch and bad touch".

School managements must ensure the absence of cigarette and tobacco shops within one kilometre radius of the school premises and are encouraged to notify the police if violations are found. Additionally, each school must install a complaint box with a mechanism to ensure anonymity and prevent any harassment of the complainant, the GR said.

The order also mandates the formation of Sakhi Savitri committees at school, tehsil and district levels, with a directive for school-level committees to maintain records of children with disabilities. Schools are expected to sensitise communities on the harmful effects of child marriage as well.

The GR also places responsibilities on parents, urging both school authorities and guardians to avoid sharing personal information, such as phone numbers and addresses on social media, to use antivirus software, and to remain vigilant against fake accounts and unsafe gadget usage. Schools must hold awareness meetings with parents on cyber security and responsible use of digital platforms.

Teachers are additionally expected to conduct sessions on self-defence, recognising threats, and crisis response, with such training being mandatory for girls, the order said. PTI ND NP