CCTV cameras to be installed at all ration depots in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajesh Nagar on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure CCTV cameras are installed at all ration depots in the state.

This measure is intended to enhance transparency in the operations of depots, said an official statement after the minister held a meeting here.

Nagar emphasized that any irregularities in the distribution of rations to the underprivileged will not be tolerated.

He said the CCTVs will be monitored at both the district and headquarters levels.

Nagar, who was presiding over a meeting with the senior officials from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here, also directed the officials to ensure that all depot holders in the state distribute rations as promptly as possible.

Action will be taken against those depot holders who deliberately delay distribution, he said.

The minister reviewed all departmental activities and urged the officials to cooperate in delivering the proper quantity of rations to the underprivileged through the AAY and BPL cards in a timely manner.

Nagar warned the officials, who protect errant depot holders, that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty upon receiving complaints.

He instructed the officials that all rations should reach the depots before the first date of every month to ensure that underprivileged individuals can obtain their grains on time.

Nagar also directed the officials that online data regarding ration distribution be kept up to date.

He stated that whenever ration arrives at a depot, this information should be communicated to the consumers immediately through public announcements, WhatsApp and text messages.

The depots will be required to remain open for the entire month or until cent per cent of the rations are distributed in their area within the specified time frame. PTI SUN AS AS