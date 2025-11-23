CCTV cameras to keep vigil during events to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) A network of 300 high-resolution, AI-enabled face recognition CCTV cameras will keep a constant vigil over Sri Anandpur Sahib to ensure security for the lakhs of devotees arriving for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said on Saturday.

Detailing the robust, technology-driven security blueprint for the grand event from Sunday to Tuesday, Khurana stated that a state-of-the-art command centre has been established for all security operations.

"This high-tech control room is integrated with a massive surveillance grid, including 300 AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities, 10 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras for dynamic tracking, and 25 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at all entry and exit points," he said, while adding that this electronic blanket is further reinforced by seven dedicated drone teams, providing comprehensive aerial surveillance over the entire city.

To ensure granular management and swift coordination, the sacred city has been systematically divided into 25 sectors. "Each sector is a self-contained security unit with its own sub-control room and help desk, all feeding real-time intelligence and video feeds to the main command centre," the SSP said.

For seamless traffic and crowd management, the district police, in partnership with IIT Ropar, has activated real-time digital mapping of all parking zones. "This system provides live updates on parking occupancy, guiding devotees and traffic flow efficiently to prevent congestion," he said, while adding that to further ease the pilgrimage, 24x7 shuttle bus services will ferry devotees between parking areas, venues, and tent cities.

The SSP confirmed that a massive police force has been deployed, with senior officers providing continuous ground supervision. "Our personnel have been instructed to perform their duties with the highest degree of sensitivity, humility, and devotion, respecting the sanctity of this occasion," he said. PTI CHS SKY MNK MNK