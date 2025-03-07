CCTV cameras to send SOS by women in Delhi soon

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Waving in front of a surveillance camera may soon help save a woman's life, as the Delhi Police prepares to launch a one-of-a-kind project in the coming months, an officer said on Friday.

The 'Safe City' project, currently in pipeline, aims to install high-resolution cameras across Delhi, with live feeds beamed at local police stations, the offices of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and the Police Headquarters.

"This will be the first such initiative in the country," the officer said.

The project will involve the use of facial recognition technology, alerting police immediately if a woman in distress waves her hand in front of these cameras.

Initially, there were discussions about integrating panic buttons into the camera poles, but the idea was dropped amid concerns of misuse and unnecessary resource deployment, said the officer involved in the project.

"If any incident of crime against women occurs on the streets of Delhi, police will be immediately alerted and can intervene before the situation escalates. This will be a significant step in crime prevention," he added.

The project is still under development, with weekly review meetings every Tuesday, attended by the heads of various departments.

The multi-crore initiative is expected to be launched this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lower-level officers have been instructed to identify high-crime areas or "black spots" where there is a greater need for surveillance.

"Station House Officers (SHOs) have been asked to compile a list of locations where crime rates are high, as it is not feasible to install cameras at every corner of the city," a police source said.

Moreover, the software used in the system is programmed to identify known and wanted criminals.

"The police database has been integrated into the system, allowing it to recognise suspects even if their photos are a decade old. The AI-driven software can analyse changes in appearance over time and match them to existing records," the officer added.

If a known criminal is detected in a specific area, an alert will immediately appear on the monitoring screens, the person said.

The project has already been started on a pilot basis at select police stations. PTI SSJ BM SSJ VN VN