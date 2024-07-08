CCTV footage shows man mowed down by tanker on waterlogged Delhi road

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Days after a water tanker ran over a man in a waterlogged street in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.
A group of people allegedly attacked a water tanker with stones in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, leading to a chain of events in which one man was killed and another injured, police said.
One of the attackers died after being run over by the tanker, while a bystander was allegedly stabbed by one of the attacker and is currently hospitalised, they said.
A CCTV footage of the incident which happened surfaced on social media.
According to a police officer, an autorickshaw broke down in a narrow waterlogged lane of Sangam Vihar and its occupants were busy fixing it. A water tanker arrived in the waterlogged spot, splashing the group of people near the autorickshaw with rainwater, the officer said.
Angry at the driver of the water tanker, three to four men are seen purportedly attacking the tanker with stones in the 2-minute CCTV footage. Initially, the attackers made an attempt to pull the driver out of the vehicle, the video showed.
Under attack from the group, the driver of the water tanker waited for some time but when the attack did not stop, he is seen speeding away, running over one of the attackers.
Auto driver Bablu Ahmed, who was a bystander, was then allegedly stabbed to death after he questioned the need to attack the tanker, police said.
Tanker driver Sapan Singh (35) fled from the spot, while Shahdab alias Saddam was mowed down in the incident, the officer said.
Saddam was rushed to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle a short distance from the spot, police said.
Bablu Ahmed was rushed to Majeedia Hospital, where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. He is under treatment.
Another police police officer said three separate FIRs were registered in connection with the case and two persons, including the tanker driver, have been arrested so far. Further investigations were underway, police said. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY