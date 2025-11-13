CCTV shows suspect Dr Umar Nabi at Turkman Gate hours before Red Fort blast

New Delhi: CCTV footage from November 10 shows Dr Umar Nabi, 28, a medical student from Kanpur, exiting a mosque near Turkman Gate hours before the car explosion near the Red Fort, investigators said on Thursday.

DNA recovered from the debris has matched Nabi, confirming he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that exploded, according to officials aware of the probe.

The blast, which occurred near the Red Fort traffic signal, left five bystanders injured. Investigators are examining suspected links of the accused to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Eight alleged accomplices are in custody for questioning, officials said.

In a related development, a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be connected to the module was traced and seized in Faridabad’s Khandawali village. An NSG team reached the spot to assist with inspection and safety protocols.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and are probing all angles, including external linkages. Forensic teams are assessing the trigger mechanism used in the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

Security has been stepped up across key locations in the capital as the investigation continues.