CCTV systems detected over 3.8 lakh traffic violations in Delhi in Sept-Oct this year: Police data

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) More than 3.83 lakh traffic violations were caught on CCTV cameras in Delhi in September and October this year, showing the scale of overspeeding, helmet violations and improper parking across several parts of the city, according to the data in Delhi Traffic Police newsletters.

Overspeeding alone accounted for nearly 53 per cent of all camera-detected violations during the two-month period, the data showed.

In September, cameras caught 1,64,738 overspeeding cases by light motor vehicles, which made up around 43 per cent of the month’s total CCTV notices, as per the official figures.

They also detected 70,827 riding-without-helmet violations, contributing close to 19 per cent, the second highest in the category.

Around 66,454 improper parking cases were filed, which formed about 17 per cent of all camera-based challans issued that month, the newsletters showed.

Cameras further recorded 21,116 red-light jumping cases, accounting for roughly six per cent, and 14,272 instances of driving against the flow of traffic, around four per cent, both of which added significantly to September’s overall tally of camera-detected violations across major intersections and arterial roads, the data showed.

October saw a high increase in speeding violations, with cameras capturing 2,18,354 overspeeding cases, making up nearly 57 per cent of all notices recorded that month, according to the figures.

Cameras also issued 56,071 improper parking notices (15 per cent), 55,326 helmet-related violations (14 per cent), 31,964 stop-line breaches (eight per cent) and 25,929 red-light jumping cases (seven per cent) across different stretches, the data revealed.

Certain violations appeared only in October’s camera records, including 7,183 no-entry violations at Chandni Chowk, 3,327 triple-riding cases and 1,505 lane violations, reflecting the wider set of behaviours picked up by automated systems during that period, it added.

Traffic Police personnel on the ground also issued large numbers of challans. In September, 1,37,348 improper parking challans were issued, forming 43.4 per cent of the top five on-the-spot violations for the month, as per the enforcement data.

This was followed by 54,615 challans for driving without a PUCC (17 per cent) and 51,618 helmet-related challans (16 per cent) recorded during roadside checks, the data showed.

Officers also issued 41,245 challans for driving without a licence, making up around 13 per cent, and 31,971 challans for driving without insurance, close to 10 per cent, indicating steady enforcement of documentation-related rules, the figures stated.

In October, improper parking again made up the largest share of on-the-spot violations, with 1,28,900 challans, forming a little over 42 per cent of the key categories, according to the newsletters.

The month further saw 68,986 PUCC challans (23 per cent) and 51,466 helmet challans (16 per cent) issued by field teams across Delhi, the data showed.

A total of 40,155 challans for driving without a licence (13 per cent) and 35,729 insurance-related challans (12 per cent) were also recorded, as per the figures.

Officers additionally booked 22,291 people for unauthorised-person driving, 14,345 for driving against the flow, 13,459 for time-restriction violations, 10,934 for defective number plates and 10,681 for missing rear-view mirrors across various traffic zones, the data stated.

Across the two months, traffic police personnel issued a combined total of 3,59,472 on-ground challans, covering improper parking, missing documents and other roadside violations, according to the newsletters.

Improper parking formed the largest share of on-the-spot challans in both months, accounting for around 43 per cent of all major roadside violations recorded by traffic police personnel across September and October, the data showed. PTI SGV MNK MNK