CCTVs should be installed in mosques, madrassas: Arun Govil

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) BJP MP Arun Govil on Thursday demanded that CCTV cameras are installed at mosques and madrassas to improve security at such public places.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Govil said the demand was not against any religion and was simply to ensure the security of the nation and protect human life.

The Meerut MP said this would be in line with CCTVs installed at temples, churches, schools and colleges.

It is important to ensure the safety of people visiting madrassas and mosques, he said.

CCTV cameras are installed even at Mecca, the birthplace of Islam, Govil said. He demanded that the government frame a uniform national security policy in this regard.