CDF cadre arrested with ammunition in Mizoram's Siaha

Aizawl, May 20 (PTI) A cadre of the Myanmar-based Chinland Defence Force (CDF) was arrested with ammunition in south Mizoram's Siaha district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles set up a mobile checkpost at Tuipang Road Junction on Saturday, it said.

A person riding a 'Kenbo' bike was intercepted at the checkpost, it added.

On thorough checking, 170 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun cartridges, 14 radio sets and some tactical gear along with the bike were seized, the Assam Rifles said.

Initial investigation revealed that the apprehended person belonged to the CDF, and was tasked with the transportation of the ammunition across the India-Myanmar border, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM