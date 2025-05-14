National

CDS Anil Chauhan, tri-services chiefs brief Prez Murmu on Operation Sindoor

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
President Droupadi Murmu meets with CDS Anil Chauhan with three service chiefs

President Droupadi Murmu meets CDS General Anil Chauhan along with three service chiefs in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan along with the chiefs of the three services on Wednesday briefed President Droupadi Murmu about Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The President commended the valour and dedication of the armed forces that made India's response to terrorism a sterling success, it said.

Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam India-Pakistan war AP Dhillon Upendra Dwivedi Anil Chauhan CDS Droupadi Murmu President