CDS Anil Chauhan visits Gorakhnath temple, pays tribute to Gorkha legacy

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday visited the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur to attend the annual 'Vyakhyanmala' held on the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj.

He addressed a session on "National Security Challenges in front of India" in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting the complex nature of India's security environment, General Chauhan said the country shares borders with seven nations, making its strategic landscape highly sensitive.

"Terrorism has been a major challenge. While its impact has declined, newer, unconventional threats are emerging that are not always visible," he noted.

Earlier in the day, the former head of the Defence Studies Department at Gorakhpur University reflected on the contributions of Mahant Digvijaynath to education and public life, stressing their continued relevance in today's time.

General Chauhan had arrived in Gorakhpur on Thursday, when he joined CM Adityanath for the foundation stone-laying of the Gorakha War Memorial's renovation and the Gorkha Museum.

He also offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDS described the day as "historic and significant," recalling that the Gorkha Recruitment Depot was established in Kunraghat (then Kudaghat) in 1886.

"Gorkha soldiers displayed unmatched courage during the First World War, with nearly 20,000 laying down their lives," he said.

The memorial, built almost a century ago to honour that sacrifice, is being renovated to preserve three legacies: the unmachted bravery of Gorkha soldiers, the deep bond between Gorkhas and the Indian Army, and the enduring strength of India-Nepal relations.