CDS, Army chief pay homage to infantrymen on 78th Shaurya Diwas

New Delhi, Oct (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday paid homage to infantrymen who died on duty at a solemn ceremony held at the National War Memorial here to mark the 78th Shaurya Diwas.

October 27 has a unique significance for the Infantry -- on this day in 1947, infantrymen became the first from the Indian Army to land in Srinagar and help evict invaders from the outskirts of the city, thus saving Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani invasion, the Army said.

At the Shaurya Diwas event, Gen Chauhan and Gen Dwivedi laid wreaths on this occasion to pay tributes to the infantrymen. Infantry is the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X on the occasion.

"On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian," he wrote.

Three decorated veterans -- Brig Vijay Kumar Berry, MVC (retd) who had participated in 'Op Cactus Lily' (1971), Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Shatrughan Singh, VrC (retd) and Hav Jai Ram Singh, VrC (retd) who had participated in 'Op Vijay' (1999) also laid wreaths on behalf of Infantry veterans at the war memorial.

The ceremony which was attended by colonels of all the regiments of the Infantry, was conducted with military precision and solemnity.

In his message to all infantrymen on the occasion, the director general of the Infantry exhorted all to rededicate themselves to the core values of bravery, sacrifice, selfless devotion to duty, professional excellence, and to remain indomitable in their resolve to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our country, an Army official said.

In a video post on X, the Army wrote, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, #Veterans and Families of the #Infantry on the occasion of 78th #ShauryaDiwas." PTI KND SKY SKY