CDS attends tri-service Table Top Exercise PRAYOG

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday attended a tri-service Table Top Exercise 'PRAYOG' in Eastern Air Command, officials said.

Advertisment

The headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) shared pictures from his visit in a post on X.

"General Anil Chauhan #CDS attended a tri-service Table Top Exercise 'PRAYOG' at Eastern Air Command on 19 Oct 23.

"Various scenarios & required preparations for a joint response during criticality in the Eastern Theatre were deliberated between all services. #OperationalSynergy," the HQ IDS posted.

"A #TriService #TableTop Exercise Prayog-23 is presently underway at IAF's Eastern Air Command to deliberate on various operational options & enhance synergy between the Services. The Exercise will see senior officers from all three Services in attendance over the next two days," the EAC of the IAF posted on X earlier in the day. PTI KND RHL