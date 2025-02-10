CDS Chauhan discusses bilateral military cooperation with UK military brass

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday discussed furthering bilateral military cooperation and capacity building with senior military brass of United Kingdom on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff interacted with a delegation from the United Kingdom headed by Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister for the House of Lords along with Air Vice Marshal Suraya Marshall, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force on the sidelines of Aero India 2025," the office of the Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on 'X'.

It said deliberations were held on furthering bilateral Military Cooperation and Capacity Building.

"This significant engagement highlights India's commitment to expanding its strategic defence partnerships with friendly foreign countries," the post read. PTI GMS GMS SA