CDS for continuous adaptation, tactical innovation in evolving security environment

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Emphasising upon the importance of professional competence and operational readiness, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has told a gathering of IAF commanders the need for continuous adaptation, tactical innovation and strategic foresight in the evolving security environment.

He said this in his address at the two-day Commanders' Conference of the Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force which ended on November 28.

Highlighting mental and physical agility as key force multipliers, he also urged sustained focus on operational preparedness.

The theme of the event was 'Vikashil Saksham Bharatiya Vayu Sena', the defence ministry said in a statement.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh in his address called upon all air warriors to uphold the core value of mission, integrity and excellence, as he also reaffirmed the force's commitment to national security.

Addressing the gathering of commanders, the air chief marshal highlighted the importance of investing in air warriors' training, emphasising on leadership, welfare and quality of life initiatives that enhance morale and mission effectiveness.

He also lauded the WAC's humanitarian relief efforts, which exemplify the spirit of "Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam".

"Reaffirming the IAF's commitment to national security, the Chief of the Air Staff called upon all air warriors to uphold the core value of mission, integrity and excellence," it said.

The conference involved intense deliberations, discussions and brainstorming among all commanders of the WAC, along with senior military functionaries from Department of Military Affairs, civil functionaries and domain experts on military matters.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India, also spoke at the Western Air Command Commanders' Conference 2025.

He emphasised that a self-reliant and technologically advanced Indian Air Force remains essential for protecting India's sovereign interests.

K Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General (Aero), DRDO, gave a talk on Future Technologies in Airborne surveillance System, and underscored the rising importance of autonomous aerial systems, long endurance platforms and space-enabled ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance).

Discussions and brainstorming were also undertaken towards embracing 'Atmanirbharta' in all aspects of operational thought and furthering the nation's and the IAF's commitment towards becoming a true 'Made in India' and 'Made for India' force, the ministry said.

The WAC holds the onerous task of securing the westerns and northern airspace. Recent operations showcased the high standards of operational preparedness and professionalism that has been a "hallmark of WAC," it said.

Gen Chauhan in his address called for continuous adaptation, tactical innovation and strategic foresight in the evolving security environment. PTI KND NB NB