CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on visit to Australia

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to Australia to hold talks with the top Australian military brass to explore ways to boost bilateral strategic ties, including in the Indo-Pacific.

Gen Chauhan is scheduled to visit a number of military installations of the Australian armed forces during his official engagements from March 4 to 7.

"This visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under comprehensive strategic partnership," the defence ministry said.

It said the trip reflects the deepening ties between India and Australia in the realm of defence cooperation.

Gen Chauhan is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with senior Australian defence officials, including Australia's Chief of Defence Force Gen Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty and the Chiefs of the three services.

"The CDS will visit the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia's operational command structure and discuss potential avenues for joint operations," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Gen Chauhan will also interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander.

"In furtherance to India's commitment to professional military training and education, the CDS is set to visit prestigious Australian Defence College where he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said.

The CDS will also chair a round table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia's premier think tank.

The overall defence and military cooperation between India and Australia have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Last year, they firmed up an arrangement to enable the air forces of the two countries to carry out air-to-air refuelling that is expected to increase the Indian military's reach in the Indo-Pacific.

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.