CDS Gen Chauhan holds talks with top Russian Navy commander

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev with a focus on boosting maritime cooperation between the two sides.

Admiral Moiseev is on a visit to India.

The discussions underscored mutual commitment towards enhancing maritime security, deepening strategic cooperation and fostering a stronger defence partnership between the two nations, the headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said.

Indian Navy's frontline frigate INS Tabar visited St. Petersburg in Russia last month, in reflection of growing maritime security ties between the two sides.

The ship participated in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations.

The visit by INS Tabar was aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship and exploring newer avenues of bolstering maritime ties, the Indian Navy had said.