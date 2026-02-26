CDS Gen Chauhan inaugurates CBRN conclave

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) India must stay ready with indigenous chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defence equipment for early warning systems, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Thursday.

Gen Chauhan was addressing a CBRN conclave organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"CBRN needs to be considered as more of an environment than a threat, and we should brace ourselves to learn to live and operate in contaminated environments," he said.

The chief of defence staff commended the work done by the DRDO towards achieving self-reliance in CBRN defence technologies.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gen Chauhan said India will not be "deterred by nuclear blackmail".

He underlined the need to stay ready with indigenous, state-of-the-art CBRN defence equipment for early warning systems, and well researched standard operating procedures and protocols to carry out coordinated operations in synergy with military and civilian establishment.

Gen Chauhan made the remarks after inaugurating the two-day conclave.