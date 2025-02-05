CDS Gen Chauhan inaugurates residential accommodation for senior sailors at Karnataka's Karwar

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan has inaugurated residential accommodation for senior sailors of Indian Navy and a main distribution sub-station at a naval base in Karnataka's Karwar, officials said on Wednesday.

The residential accommodation consisting of four towers with 240 dwelling units for Master Chief Petty Officers (MCPOs) and Chief Petty Officers (CPOs) has been constructed by NCC Private Limited, Hyderabad, a Navy official said.

The CDS inaugurated residential accommodation for senior sailors of the Navy and a main distribution sub-station as part of the trunk facilities at the Karwar naval base on Tuesday, he said.

The main distribution sub-station at the naval base comprises four 33/11 KV-35 MVA transformer capable of providing 65 MVA of stabilised power supply to operational piers, accommodation and utilities, the Navy said.

The three captive power plants of 3 MVA capacity will provide power backup to the naval base. ITD Cementation India Ltd., Mumbai has constructed the main distribution sub-station.

"These infrastructure developments are part of the ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird which will support berthing of a large number of ships and submarines at Karwar," the official said.

The project also includes a "dual-use naval air station", a full-fledged naval dockyard, covered dry berths and several logistics facilities for ships and aircraft. The ongoing construction of Phase IIA of Project Seabird has created 7,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs, the Navy said.

"The project conforms to the extant norms of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The project aligns with the concept of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', sourcing over 90 per cent of material and equipment from Indian vendors," it added. PTI KND KVK KVK